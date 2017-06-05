'He's killing everybody' woman says as Utah man opens fire
After hearing screams and pounding at her front door, Kathy Peterson found a hysterical woman and three young girls cowering, one of the girls covered in blood. She heard gunshots nearby in the middle class Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy as she opened the door and brought them inside to safety.
