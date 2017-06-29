Heat Deaths in U.S. Cities Could Jump...

Heat Deaths in U.S. Cities Could Jump 10-fold If Climate Change Isn't Slowed

America's exit from the Paris climate change agreement will lead to more punishing summer heat waves and thousands of additional heat-related deaths each year in major U.S. cities, a new report claims. Conducted by the Natural Resources Defense Council , the report projected that all 51 of the country's urban areas with more than 1 million people will experience more dangerously hot summer days both in the middle and late parts of this century.

