Girl, 12, has microphone cut off when she announced in Mormon church that she's gay

Read more: Metro

A young girl had her microphone cut off when she stood up in front of her church to say that she was gay. Savannah, a 12-year-old Mormon, bravely stood at the front of the church south of Salt Lake City, Utah, and told them she was gay.

