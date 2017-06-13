Gallery: Utah photos of the week for June 11-17, 2017
The Salt Lake Tribune) Rock legend Alice Cooper entertains the crowd as he brings his acclaimed music and horror-theater show to Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Cooper's latest album, "Paranormal," is set for a July 28 release date in Salt Lake City Tuesday June 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|18 hr
|Shop1
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Good Riddance
|32,101
|Anal sex with Jesus
|Fri
|Well Well
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Fri
|Well Well
|8
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Jun 12
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC