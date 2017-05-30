Fun Day for autistic children offers inviting atmosphere, learning...

The Salt Lake Tribune) Troy Fryer, 6, tests out his face painting - a fox - at Westminster College's Tenth Annual Family Fun Day for children with autism and their families, in Salt Lake City on Saturday as artist Rachel Kuhr watches and smiles. The Salt Lake Tribune) Troy Fryer, 6, tests out his face painting - a fox - at Westminster College's Tenth Annual Family Fun Day for children with autism and their families, in Salt Lake City on Saturday as artist Rachel Kuhr watches and smiles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.