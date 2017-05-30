Fun Day for autistic children offers ...

Fun Day for autistic children offers inviting atmosphere, learning...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Troy Fryer, 6, tests out his face painting - a fox - at Westminster College's Tenth Annual Family Fun Day for children with autism and their families, in Salt Lake City on Saturday as artist Rachel Kuhr watches and smiles. The Salt Lake Tribune) Troy Fryer, 6, tests out his face painting - a fox - at Westminster College's Tenth Annual Family Fun Day for children with autism and their families, in Salt Lake City on Saturday as artist Rachel Kuhr watches and smiles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Sat Mike 12
News Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut... Sat Red Crosse 3
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) May 24 Jay 21
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 22 A guy 117
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC