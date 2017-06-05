Former Utah House candidate joins S.L. council race
After losing by a single vote in the 2015 special election to replace Democratic Utah Rep. Justin Miller, Amy Fowler thought she had sworn off politics. For Fowler, 38, of Sugar House, the decision to return to politics came on Monday afternoon as she announced her candidacy for the Salt Lake City Council in District 7. Fowler cited a set of concerns that have been building since November as her reason.
