Food: Put produce first when visiting Salt Lake City's Downtown Farmer Market
The Salt LakeTribune Tony Peeters breaks soil for a new area to plant on his 2-acre farm near 3300 S and 700 E. He and wife Heather will be one of the new farmers at the Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park. The Salt LakeTribune Tony Peeters breaks soil for a new area to plant on his 2-acre farm near 3300 S and 700 E. He and wife Heather will be one of the new farmers at the Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Wed
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC