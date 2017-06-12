'Fintech' startup SoFi moving into tr...

'Fintech' startup SoFi moving into traditional banking

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Online lender and financial startup SoFi has taken the first step toward competing with the nation's biggest banks on their home turf: the checking account. Last week, the San Francisco provider of student and personal loans submitted an application for federal deposit insurance, a protection normally only available to conventional banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d... Mon c u ontheotherside 1
News Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c... Jun 9 Parden Pard 2
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jun 3 Mike 12
News Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut... Jun 3 Red Crosse 3
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,294 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC