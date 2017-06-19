Female robbery suspect shot by armed Quiznos employee during 'take-over style' robbery, Salt Lake Ci

During what Salt Lake City police are calling rare "take-over style" robbery at a Quiznos restaurant Tuesday night, a female employee shot and wounded a female robbery suspect, prompting her two male accomplices to flee. The female suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was in serious condition Wednesday at a hospital, said SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking, who said the suspect was hit in the neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.