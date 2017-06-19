Female robbery suspect shot by armed Quiznos employee during 'take-over style' robbery, Salt Lake Ci
During what Salt Lake City police are calling rare "take-over style" robbery at a Quiznos restaurant Tuesday night, a female employee shot and wounded a female robbery suspect, prompting her two male accomplices to flee. The female suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was in serious condition Wednesday at a hospital, said SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking, who said the suspect was hit in the neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|Jun 18
|Shop1
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jun 17
|Good Riddance
|32,101
|Anal sex with Jesus
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|8
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Jun 12
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC