Feds file new charges against Centerville man sentenced to life without parole

A man already sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in Wyoming for murder in addition to serving at least 30 years and up to life in prison in Utah for kidnapping was slapped with even more criminal charges Monday. Dereck James "DJ" Harrison has now been indicted on federal charges of kidnapping and carjacking, U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber announced Monday.

