Family: Suspect in 4 slayings talked about killing for fun
Authorities have arrested Herrera who they say fatally shot five people in New Mexico on Thursday, June 15, 2017. District Attorn... Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were... Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Anal sex with Jesus
|18 hr
|Well Well
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|18 hr
|Well Well
|8
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Jun 12
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
