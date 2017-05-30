Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Utah Olympics
A former top spy agency official who was the target of a government leak investigation says the National Security Agency conducted blanket surveillance in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics, according to court documents. Ex-NSA official Thomas Drake wrote in a declaration released Friday that the agency collected and stored virtually all electronic communications going into or out of the Salt Lake area, including the contents of emails and text messages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC