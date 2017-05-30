Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance...

Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Utah Olympics

A former top spy agency official who was the target of a government leak investigation says the National Security Agency conducted blanket surveillance in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics, according to court documents. Ex-NSA official Thomas Drake wrote in a declaration released Friday that the agency collected and stored virtually all electronic communications going into or out of the Salt Lake area, including the contents of emails and text messages.

