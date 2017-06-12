Ex-A.G. Mark Shurtleff fights state's effort to dismiss $1.1M claim in attorney fees

Former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, left, appears in front of 3rd District Judge Randall Skanchy with his attorney Rick Van Wagoner at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City, Monday, June 15, 2015. SALT LAKE CITY - Former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff has asked a 3rd District judge to deny the state's motion to dismiss his claim for attorneys' fees in the abandoned criminal case against him.

