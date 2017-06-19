Deseret Industries places 4 pianos around Salt Lake for public to play, enjoy
Four refurbished pianos from Deseret Industries are being placed throughout Salt Lake City as part of a collaboration between the Mundi Project and the LDS Welfare Services Department. The hope is that people who see the pianos at Abravanel Hall, the Gallivan Center, Liberty Park and the Salt Lake City Main Library will have fun playing them.
