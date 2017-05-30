Dennis Lehane and Maile Meloy to read...

Dennis Lehane and Maile Meloy to read in Salt Lake City

Two writers with national followings and regional anchorings - Dennis Lehane and Maile Meloy - will read from their newest novels this week at Salt Lake City's The King's English Bookshop. The mystery writer - whose novels are often set in gritty Boston neighborhoods - will read this Sunday afternoon from the just-published "Since We Fell."

