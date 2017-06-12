Dabakis expects Salt Lake City Council to shoot down his bid for UTAa s board
The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Senator Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake, speaks at a Utah Pride press conference, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Senator Dabakis along with Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced plans for the Pride Festival which begins on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Mon
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC