Courtesy Glenn Kulbako Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper perform onstage.
If you can't envision respected newsman Anderson Cooper sitting down and watching any of the "Real Housewives" shows produced by his pal Andy Cohen, you need a little more imagination. He hasn't kept up, but he does tune in to "Watch What Happens Live" and the various "Housewives" reunion shows "just because they're so surreal."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Mary Lou
|36
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|May 19
|tongangodz
|32,099
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC