Cone of Fire: Orbital ATK Tests Rocket Motor for Orion Astronaut Escape System
A cone-shaped plume of fire and smoke erupted from the floor of the Utah desert today , during a static test fire of a rocket motor for NASA's next-generation Orion human spacecraft . The motor will be part of the Orion abort launch system, which would jettison the crew capsule to safety if something went wrong with the primary rocket during launch.
