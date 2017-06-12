Cone of Fire: Orbital ATK Tests Rocke...

Cone of Fire: Orbital ATK Tests Rocket Motor for Orion Astronaut Escape System

A cone-shaped plume of fire and smoke erupted from the floor of the Utah desert today , during a static test fire of a rocket motor for NASA's next-generation Orion human spacecraft . The motor will be part of the Orion abort launch system, which would jettison the crew capsule to safety if something went wrong with the primary rocket during launch.

