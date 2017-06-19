Concert planned to honor London attack victim from Utah
The life of a Utah man who ran a recording studio at his home before he was killed in a high-profile London attack will be celebrated Saturday with the local music he loved. Members of Cochran's family, including his son, are among the musicians slated to play at the show in a park in Bountiful, north of Salt Lake City, his brother-in-law Clint Payne said.
