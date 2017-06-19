Climate change is shrinking the Color...

Climate change is shrinking the Colorado River

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Disaster News Network

The nation's two largest reservoirs, Lake Mead on the Arizona/Nevada border and Lake Powell on the Arizona/Utah border, were brim full in the year 2000. Four short years later, they had lost enough water to supply California its legally apportioned share of Colorado River water for more than five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Disaster News Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea... 18 hr people that care 1
News Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg Sat Bryan Fischer s H... 3
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... Sat Bryan Fischer s H... 3
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
News 3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07) Jun 23 mosaic causes asthma 3
Get Research Chems and opiates Jun 18 Shop1 1
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Jun 17 Good Riddance 32,101
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,419 • Total comments across all topics: 282,036,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC