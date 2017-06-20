Chief weighs change, defends tactics ...

Chief weighs change, defends tactics after slayings

8 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A suburban Utah police chief said Tuesday he's considering changes to the way stalking reports are handled amid questions about a 911 call a woman made days before her ex-boyfriend opened fire on a car full of children, killing her and her son. But Sandy Police Chief Kevin Thacker defended the way his department deals with domestic violence complaints between couples who live together or are married, the definition under Utah law.

