Chaffetz announces his resignation from Congress again for Utah lawmakers

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, leaves the KSL TV studio after an interview in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - Rep. Jason Chaffetz announced his resignation on June 30 again Friday, this time in a letter to U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan that's intended to clear up concerns raised by Utah lawmakers that Chaffetz might change his mind.

