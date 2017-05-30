Carl Jensen overcomes poor start to lead City Am golf with 67
Carl Jensen's day didn't start off quite so well Saturday at the Salt Lake City Amateur as he double-bogeyed his first hole, No. 10 at Bonneville Golf Course.
