California governor stops parole for Charles Manson follower
Governor Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Charles Manson follower and convicted killer Bruce Davis. Brown's rejection issued late Friday night is the fifth time Davis has been recommended for parole by a state panel only to see it blocked by a governor, and continues Brown's unflinching pattern of refusing to allow anyone from Manson's ''family'' to be freed.
