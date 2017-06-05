Boy slowly healing after Utah shooting killed mom, brother
The attack happened as Memorez Rackley, 39, was walking her sons home from school in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy Tuesday, police said. She'd had some kind of relationship with Jeremy Patterson and told police he was harassing her via phone days before he fatally shot her and Jase Rackley, 6, before killing himself, police said.
