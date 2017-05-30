Barricaded man prompted lockdown at Primary Children's Hospital
Primary Children's Hospital was placed on lockdown as police attempted to take a man who barricaded himself in a bathroom into custody, according to police. SALT LAKE CITY - Primary Children's Hospital was placed on lockdown over the weekend while police attempted to take a man who barricaded himself in a bathroom into custody.
