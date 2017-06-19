Artists aim to challenge, comfort audience at festival
In a festival populated with mind-bending sculptures, experimental photography and provocative surrealist paintings, Michael Rohner's work stands out for its "gently confrontational" nature. Presenting a style that combines pen and ink images with spray-painted color finishes, Rohner's work is among the many displays at the 2017 Utah Arts Festival at Library Square.
