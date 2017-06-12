APNewsBreak: Utah woman killed report...

APNewsBreak: Utah woman killed reported relentless stalking

A Utah woman fatally shot this month along with one of her sons had reported being relentlessly stalked by the man who she'd previously been in a romantic relationship with, according to police documents obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press. Memorez Rackley told police June 3 she feared for her safety and that of her children after Jeremy Patterson had followed her nearly an hour while she was driving, threatened her repeatedly and unexpectedly appeared at her nail salon appointment to confront her about their breakup, according to the documents released by police in response to a public records request.

