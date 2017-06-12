APNewsbreak: Utah cops tipped before ...

APNewsbreak: Utah cops tipped before man shot ex-girlfriend

Police in Utah investigated an anonymous tip about a man who wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend and himself just before he killed the woman and her son this month in a shooting that also injured two children, according to documents provided Wednesday in response to a public records request from The Associated Press. The tipster called 911 about Jeremy Patterson after getting a message from Patterson saying he had just broken up with his girlfriend and wanted to kill her and himself, according to a report from police in the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper, where Patterson, the shooter, lived.

