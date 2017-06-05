Alleged leaker's parents fear Trump w...

Alleged leaker's parents fear Trump will be tough on case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before the 2016 presidential election, acco... Utah police say three people are dead and two others have been injured in a shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb. Utah police say three people are dead and two others have been injured in a shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c... 11 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jun 3 Mike 12
News Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut... Jun 3 Red Crosse 3
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) May 24 Jay 21
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at June 08 at 3:06AM MDT

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,601,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC