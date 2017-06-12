Al Hartmann | The Salt LakeTribune Stacey Camacho, assistant pro at...
The Salt LakeTribune Stacey Camacho, assistant pro at Nibley Park Golf Course in Salt Lake City gives golf lesson to a stroke victim Friday June 16. He suffered a stroke two years ago but was back on the course seven months later. Stroke survivors, in all stages of recovery, connected with the game of golf at the Saving Strokes Golf Clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Jun 12
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC