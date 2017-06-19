Al Hartmann | The Salt LakeTribune Sacred Heart Catholic Church...

Al Hartmann | The Salt LakeTribune Sa...

The Salt LakeTribune Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates its 100th anniversary Sunday June 25 with a Mass of Thanksgiving, presided by the Most Reverend Oscar Solis, bishop of Salt Lake City. The crowd was so large that the service took place outside behind the church at 174 E. 900 S. The Salt LakeTribune Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates its 100th anniversary Sunday June 25 with a Mass of Thanksgiving, presided by the Most Reverend Oscar Solis, bishop of Salt Lake City.

