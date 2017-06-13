Adnan Khashoggi, Saudi arms merchant ...

Adnan Khashoggi, Saudi arms merchant and world-class playboy, dies

Adnan Khashoggi, a Saudi middleman-for-hire who amassed huge wealth and influence peddling everything from American weapons to favours for Riyadh's rulers and CIA spymasters, only to see his fortunes collapse amid the Iran-contra affair and other scandals, died on June 6 at a hospital in London. He was 81, by most accounts.

