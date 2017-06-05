a Oolaa authors will bring their message of finding balance in life to Salt Lake City
Courtesy photo) From left, co-authors Dave Braun and Troy Amdahl have written two books based on the "Oola" self-help strategy of finding balance in life through focus on seven key areas. Their "Oola Dream Tour" comes to the Sugar House location of Barnes & Noble on Saturday, June 17. They will be doing a book signing, presentation, and Q&A in support of their new book, "Oola for Women: Find Balance in an Unbalanced World."
