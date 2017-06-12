A.M. notes: VidAngel makes major chan...

A.M. notes: VidAngel makes major change, Dabakis loses bid for UTA, fire rages in London

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The streaming service VidAngel announced changes to its services Tuesday night that allow users to watch filtered content from Netflix, Amazon and HBO, according to the Deseret News. VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon told a group of investors, fans and media members that the company's new program will be available immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d... Mon c u ontheotherside 1
News Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c... Jun 9 Parden Pard 2
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jun 3 Mike 12
News Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut... Jun 3 Red Crosse 3
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC