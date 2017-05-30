3 charged in theft of Joseph Smith, Brigham Young statue
Three people involved in the theft of an 800-pound bronze statue of Joseph Smith and Brigham Young have been charged. According to charging documents, the defendants did intend to do what Salt Lake City police feared and "cut the statue up and the pieces as scrap metal."
