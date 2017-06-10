10 for Today: Wednesday, June 28
HEALTHCARE HURDLES: Protesters block a street during a protest against the Republican bill in the U.S. Senate to replace President Barack Obama's health care law Tuesday, June 27, in Salt Lake City. Demonstrators with Utah's Disabled Rights Action Committee chanted and carried signs while blocking State Street Tuesday afternoon.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|1 hr
|Mark
|5
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Mom3
|13
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Jun 25
|people that care
|1
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|Jun 18
|Shop1
|1
