1 year later, Utah man stuck in Venez...

1 year later, Utah man stuck in Venezuela jail amid unrest

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Laurie Holt holds a photo of her son during an interview at their home Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Riverton, Utah. Still imprisoned after a year, his parents are growing worried their son will die in the Caracas jail with no relief in sight and growing volatility in the South American country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Thu Pikachu 118
whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea... Thu hillbilly 2
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Wed trian brown 11
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... Jun 28 Mark 5
News Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 3
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
News 3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07) Jun 23 mosaic causes asthma 3
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,622 • Total comments across all topics: 282,149,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC