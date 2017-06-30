1 year later, Utah man stuck in Venezuela jail amid unrest
Laurie Holt holds a photo of her son during an interview at their home Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Riverton, Utah. Still imprisoned after a year, his parents are growing worried their son will die in the Caracas jail with no relief in sight and growing volatility in the South American country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Thu
|Pikachu
|118
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Thu
|hillbilly
|2
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Wed
|trian brown
|11
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Jun 28
|Mark
|5
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC