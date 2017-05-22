Woods Cross' 'Beauty and the Beast' is top school musical
Perennial Utah high-school musical powerhouse Woods Cross High won the top trophy at the seventh annual Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards. The Davis County school's production of "Beauty and the Beast" was named Best Musical at the May 13 ceremony at downtown Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater.
