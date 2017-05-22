Why the caged bird sings is the quest...

Why the caged bird sings is the question of a new Salt Lake-based novel

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Sylvia Torti's second novel, "Cages", is about the scientists at a university like the University of Utah conducting birdsong research. Torti, the dean of the U's Honors College, is a PHd-trained biologist who draws upon her love of science to write fiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) 9 hr A guy 38
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 9 hr A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) 17 hr Mary Lou 36
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) May 19 tongangodz 32,099
LDS Hospital noise pollution May 11 No more noise pol... 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 10 NYC Kid 6
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC