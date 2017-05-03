Why some conservative Republicans are leading the fight against over-incarceration

Salt Lake City native Weldon Angelos, an aspiring hip hop producer sentenced to 55 years without parole for his first marijuana-dealing arrest, is an unlikely Republican poster child. But his case was cited so frequently and passionately by Utah Senator Mike Lee from the time of his election in 2010 that, when the two men finally met last summer, Lee apologized and said he hoped Angelos didn't mind that he had turned him into a celebrity, Lee said.

