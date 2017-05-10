When it comes to work, men and women ...

When it comes to work, men and women are the same only different

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

When 100,000 men and women were asked to respond to a series of simple statements in a survey, some wildly different responses were forthcoming. These starkly different answers, perhaps based on equally disparate understandings of the questions, are evidence of the hurdles that need to be overcome in the workplace to achieve gender equity, according Barbara Annis, a widely recognized expert on inclusive leadership and gender issues, and founder and CEO of the Gender Intelligence Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Many God's of Mormonism 9 hr NYC Kid 6
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... Tue Cordwainer Trout 1
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 3 Harley 115
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
I was a visitor Apr 28 visitor 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 56
Jason chaffetz leaving congress Apr 28 LAVON AFFAIR 3
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC