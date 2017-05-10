When it comes to work, men and women are the same only different
When 100,000 men and women were asked to respond to a series of simple statements in a survey, some wildly different responses were forthcoming. These starkly different answers, perhaps based on equally disparate understandings of the questions, are evidence of the hurdles that need to be overcome in the workplace to achieve gender equity, according Barbara Annis, a widely recognized expert on inclusive leadership and gender issues, and founder and CEO of the Gender Intelligence Group.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|9 hr
|NYC Kid
|6
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|Tue
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 3
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
