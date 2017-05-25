Washed Out performs at the 2016 Ogden Twilight concert series held at ...

Ogden Twilight>> After seeing shows max out at 4,500 fans the first two years, a bolstered bill raises expectations of sellouts and possibilities for the future. Ogden Twilight 's concert series doesn't draw the same-size crowds that its unaffiliated counterpart in Salt Lake City does, but given that its show are held in the fixed-capacity Ogden Amphitheater , it isn't trying to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.