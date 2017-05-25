VirtualArmour Sees 100% Client Protection Success Against ?WannaCry Attack

Premier Managed Services Provider, VirtualArmour International Inc. , announced today it was able to maintain 100% protection for its entire client base after one of the most severe international ransomware attacks, ?WannaCry. Due to the mass exposure of the vulnerability of enterprise systems to the attack, VirtualArmour also has seen an increase in current client spend and new business development opportunities.

