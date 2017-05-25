'Vikings' exhibit in Salt Lake City separates fact from myth
The Salt Lake Tribune) It is a common misconception that Viking helmets had horns. This and other myths are revealed in a new exhibit, "Vikings: Beyond the Legend," which opens at the Natural History Museum of Utah that opens this weekend and runs through Jan 1. Some 500 artifacts, some of which have never been shown outside Scandinavia are on display.
