'Vikings' exhibit in Salt Lake City s...

'Vikings' exhibit in Salt Lake City separates fact from myth

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) It is a common misconception that Viking helmets had horns. This and other myths are revealed in a new exhibit, "Vikings: Beyond the Legend," which opens at the Natural History Museum of Utah that opens this weekend and runs through Jan 1. Some 500 artifacts, some of which have never been shown outside Scandinavia are on display.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) 19 hr Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus 19 hr Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism 19 hr Old gregg 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) May 24 Jay 21
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 22 A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) May 22 Mary Lou 36
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) May 19 tongangodz 32,099
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC