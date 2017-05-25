Utah's Hogle Zoo to welcome two new polar bears
Two young polar bears, Nora and Hope, will join the animal family at Utah's Hogle Zoo this fall, the zoo announced Wednesday. Both bears are roughly 18 months old, Hogle spokeswoman Erica Hansen said, and are expected to make their public debut in Salt Lake City in October or November following a one-month quarantine for observation.
