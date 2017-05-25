Utah's Hogle Zoo to welcome two new p...

Utah's Hogle Zoo to welcome two new polar bears

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Two young polar bears, Nora and Hope, will join the animal family at Utah's Hogle Zoo this fall, the zoo announced Wednesday. Both bears are roughly 18 months old, Hogle spokeswoman Erica Hansen said, and are expected to make their public debut in Salt Lake City in October or November following a one-month quarantine for observation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Wed Jay 21
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 22 A guy 38
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 22 A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) May 22 Mary Lou 36
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) May 19 tongangodz 32,099
LDS Hospital noise pollution May 11 No more noise pol... 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 10 NYC Kid 6
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC