Utah's Dr. Lee to keep $1 million salary for one year as fallout continues
Vivian Lee, CEO of University of Utah Health Care, walks out of a Board of Trustees meeting in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - Dr. Vivian Lee, the former senior vice president of health sciences at the University of Utah who resigned April 28, will keep her $1 million salary for one year, according to U. spokeswoman Kathy Wilets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Thu
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 3
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC