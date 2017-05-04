Utah's Dr. Lee to keep $1 million salary for one year as fallout continues

Vivian Lee, CEO of University of Utah Health Care, walks out of a Board of Trustees meeting in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - Dr. Vivian Lee, the former senior vice president of health sciences at the University of Utah who resigned April 28, will keep her $1 million salary for one year, according to U. spokeswoman Kathy Wilets.

