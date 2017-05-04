Utah Opera brings noir twist to Mozart's 'Don Giovanni'
Joshua Hopkins, middle, in the title role in Mozart's "Don Giovanni," Melinda Whittington, left, as Donna Anna, and Caitlin Lynch, right, as Donna Elvira, during a press advance at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Director Kristine McIntyre is giving Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera a noir spin for the third time in her career, but the first time in Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 4
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 3
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC