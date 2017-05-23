Utah Catholics honor five priests on their silver and golden anniversaries
The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City has honored five longtime priests for reaching anniversary milestones in their ecclesiastical careers. During a recent celebratory dinner at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Bishop Oscar A. Solis declared that Utah Catholics are " blessed by your presence and your work here building God's kingdom in the Diocese of Salt Lake City."
