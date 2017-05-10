User submitted: Photos show cement truck tipped over in SLC
Photos show a cement truck that tipped over Friday afternoon at the intersection of 300 West and 800 South in Salt Lake City. Though the road was closed briefly while emergency crews responded, the cement truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.
